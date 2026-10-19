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Using the Avent breast pump, I express little/no milk

If you are using the Philips Avent breast pump and you are not expressing as you want to, these tips and tricks might help.

The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF330/13, SCF330/20, SCF332/01. Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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