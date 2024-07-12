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Vacuum Cleaners & Mops
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AquaTrio Cordless Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum 7000 Series
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XW7110/02
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EU Declaration of Conformity
User manual XW7110 Aquatrio Cordless vacuum cleaner - English
All (10)
Can I use my Philips AquaTrio 9000 Series on all floors, carpets and rugs?
Can I use warm water, distilled water, or floor cleaner for my Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner?
Can I replace the battery of my Philips AquaTrio 9000 series Vacuum Cleaner?
When to replace the brushes and filters of my AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner?
How to assemble my Philips AquaTrio 9000 series Vacuum Cleaner
My Philips AquaTrio 9000 series Vacuum Cleaner shows an error code
My Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner leaves water traces on the floor
My Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner has low suction power
My Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner produces a loud or unusual sound
My Philips AquaTrio 9000 series runs out of battery quickly
There is no water coming out of my Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner
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