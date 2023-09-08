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  • Advanced hygienic floor cleaning
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  • Advanced hygienic floor cleaning
  • Advanced hygienic floor cleaning
  • Advanced hygienic floor cleaning
  • Advanced hygienic floor cleaning
  • Advanced hygienic floor cleaning
  • Advanced hygienic floor cleaning
  • Advanced hygienic floor cleaning
  • Advanced hygienic floor cleaning
  • Advanced hygienic floor cleaning
  • Advanced hygienic floor cleaning
  • Advanced hygienic floor cleaning
  • Advanced hygienic floor cleaning
  • Advanced hygienic floor cleaning
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  • Advanced hygienic floor cleaning
  • Advanced hygienic floor cleaning
  • Advanced hygienic floor cleaning
  • Advanced hygienic floor cleaning
  • Advanced hygienic floor cleaning
  • Advanced hygienic floor cleaning
  • Advanced hygienic floor cleaning
  • Advanced hygienic floor cleaning
  • Advanced hygienic floor cleaning
  • Advanced hygienic floor cleaning
  • Advanced hygienic floor cleaning
  • Advanced hygienic floor cleaning

AquaTrio CordlessCordless Wet & Dry Vacuum 7000 Series

XW7110/02

4
| (4) Reviews
Advanced hygienic floor cleaning
The innovative AquaTrio Corldess 7000 Series is our advanced wet & dry vacuum cleaner for ultimate cleaning performance. Advanced technologies in flexible design allows to actively mop even hard-to-reach areas between and under furniture.
See all benefits

Vacuum and actively mop your hard floors in one go

Advanced hygienic floor cleaning

  • Vacuum & thorough wet mopping

  • Flexible & easy-to-use design

  • Automated self-cleaning

  • Up to 25 min & 180m² cleaning**

AquaSpin nozzle allows to vacuum and wash a floor in one go

AquaSpin nozzle allows to vacuum and wash a floor in one go

AquaSpin nozzle vacuums and actively mops hard floors effectively to remove dust, dirt, stains, spills, and up to 99.9% of bacteria*, in one go. The unique nozzle is designed to pick up dirt at both the front and back of the nozzle to make every stroke count.

Two high-speed brushes wet clean the floor hygiencially

Two high-speed brushes wet clean the floor hygiencially

The innovative patented high-speed rotation brush technology with a constant flow of clean water enables self-cleaning power brushes and prevents spreading dirt over the floor. So you never need to rinse and wring out a dirty mop to clean with again!

Wash floor always with clean water

Wash floor always with clean water

A constant flow of clean water from the clean water tank is released onto the floor. This ensures that each part of your floor is cleaned with fresh, clean water. You'll never mop with dirty mopping water, unlike with a traditional manual mop!

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

4

Reviews

2
1

08/09/2023

Malaysia

Malaysia

Philips employee

Effective and Efficient Floor Care Appliances

[Employee of philipsglobal] It light weight, ease to use. And unique double brush really make this floor case efficient and effective on cleaning the floor. And self cleaning function is simple and only take 4 mins to clean all the dirt on the brush.

Pros

Double Brush and Self Cleaning

Cons

Battery Life

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AquaTrio Cordless XW7110/02 Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum 7000 Series

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AquaTrio Cordless XW7110/02 Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum 7000 Series

09/06/2024

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

This product cleans well. It can vacuum and scrub.

Overall it delivers what is stated in the catalogue. It cleans better than using a mop and do not leave your floor wet like mopping does. It's 2 in 1. Vacuum and mop at the same time. So saves you time.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AquaTrio Cordless XW7110/02 Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum 7000 Series

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AquaTrio Cordless XW7110/02 Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum 7000 Series

16/03/2024

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

True vacuum n mop in one

+Convenience. +/-mopping is not as strong -some visible water droplets left on floor when off machine to transfer to next room.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AquaTrio Cordless XW7110/02 Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum 7000 Series

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AquaTrio Cordless XW7110/02 Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum 7000 Series

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Disclaimers

  1. Tested with bacteria Staphylococcus aureus using water only

  2. Runtime applies in normal mode with one full battery charge. Cleaning range calculated coverage based on IEC standard 0,5m/sec test speed.