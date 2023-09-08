2 year warranty
XW7110/02
Vacuum & thorough wet mopping
Flexible & easy-to-use design
Automated self-cleaning
Up to 25 min & 180m² cleaning**
AquaSpin nozzle vacuums and actively mops hard floors effectively to remove dust, dirt, stains, spills, and up to 99.9% of bacteria*, in one go. The unique nozzle is designed to pick up dirt at both the front and back of the nozzle to make every stroke count.
The innovative patented high-speed rotation brush technology with a constant flow of clean water enables self-cleaning power brushes and prevents spreading dirt over the floor. So you never need to rinse and wring out a dirty mop to clean with again!
A constant flow of clean water from the clean water tank is released onto the floor. This ensures that each part of your floor is cleaned with fresh, clean water. You'll never mop with dirty mopping water, unlike with a traditional manual mop!
4.0
of 5
4
Reviews
Squallyuen
08/09/2023
Malaysia
Philips employee
Effective and Efficient Floor Care Appliances
[Employee of philipsglobal] It light weight, ease to use. And unique double brush really make this floor case efficient and effective on cleaning the floor. And self cleaning function is simple and only take 4 mins to clean all the dirt on the brush.
Pros
Double Brush and Self Cleaning
Cons
Battery Life
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AquaTrio Cordless XW7110/02 Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum 7000 Series
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AquaTrio Cordless XW7110/02 Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum 7000 Series
XOXOX
09/06/2024
Singapore
Verified buyer
This product cleans well. It can vacuum and scrub.
Overall it delivers what is stated in the catalogue. It cleans better than using a mop and do not leave your floor wet like mopping does. It's 2 in 1. Vacuum and mop at the same time. So saves you time.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AquaTrio Cordless XW7110/02 Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum 7000 Series
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AquaTrio Cordless XW7110/02 Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum 7000 Series
Noni082002
16/03/2024
Singapore
Verified buyer
True vacuum n mop in one
+Convenience. +/-mopping is not as strong -some visible water droplets left on floor when off machine to transfer to next room.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AquaTrio Cordless XW7110/02 Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum 7000 Series
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AquaTrio Cordless XW7110/02 Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum 7000 Series
Tested with bacteria Staphylococcus aureus using water only
Runtime applies in normal mode with one full battery charge. Cleaning range calculated coverage based on IEC standard 0,5m/sec test speed.