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  • The Roller
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  • The Roller
  • The Roller
  • The Roller
  • The Roller
  • The Roller
  • The Roller
  • The Roller
  • The Roller
  • The Roller
  • The Roller
  • The Roller
  • The Roller
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  • The Roller
  • The Roller
  • The Roller
  • The Roller
  • The Roller
  • The Roller
  • The Roller
  • The Roller
  • The Roller
  • The Roller
  • The Roller

Moving SoundWireless speaker

TAMS60B/00

Available in

Black
Black
Yellow
Yellow

The Roller

An icon is reborn. The Roller brings true stereo sound and seamless connectivity to its unmistakable 80s style. It’s bold, it’s loud, and it delivers the kind of deep, well-defined bass that hits hard and stays tight.

See all benefits

The Roller

  • Striking sound. Retro looks

  • 120W MAX (60W RMS)

  • Up to 24 hours play time

  • IP67 dustproof/waterproof

An 80s icon, reinvented

An 80s icon, reinvented

The Roller might look like it did in the mixtape era, but it’s been reengineered to deliver 120 W max (60 W RMS) of power and bass that goes deeper than ever before. If you’re outside, you can turn on Moving Sound to keep the bass strong and the sound clear in the open air.

New-school acoustics. Active 2-way stereo system

New-school acoustics. Active 2-way stereo system

Dual 3.5” drivers, dedicated tweeters, and an active crossover all work together to separate the highs and lows with precision. Twin passive radiators deepen the bass. The result? True stereo sound with powerful depth and crisp, clean detail.

Bluetooth® multipoint connectivity and USB audio

Bluetooth® multipoint connectivity and USB audio

Bluetooth® 6.0 lets you stream without annoying dips in the sound, and you can connect The Roller to two devices at once. You can also plug an external device into the USB-C port and listen to music that way.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. The Auracast™ word mark and logos are trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc.

  2. The IP67 rating means the speaker driver is dust tight and can be submerged for up to 30 minutes at a depth of up to 1 m.