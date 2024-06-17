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Discontinued

Soundbar 2.1 with wireless subwoofer

TAB6305/98

3.8

| (4) Reviews

Ultra slim. Big on sound.

Got a TV that sits on a low stand? This ultra-slim soundbar is low enough to sit under almost any TV and comes with a wireless subwoofer. You get sound that’s big enough to bring your favorite shows, movies, and music to life.

See all benefits

Ultra slim. Big on sound.

  • 2.1 CH wireless subwoofer

  • HDMI ARC

  • Dolby Audio

  • 140W

2.1 channels. Wireless subwoofer for deeper bass

The thunder of explosions. The roar of a crowd. 2.1 channels bring richer, deeper, clearer sound to your favorite movies and shows. The compact wireless subwoofer delivers rich bass.

Ultra-slim design. Fits under almost any TV

This soundbar has a profile of just 35 mm, making it perfect for TVs with lower stands. When it comes to placement, the integrated wall brackets keep your options open. The compact design of the powerful subwoofer makes it easy to conceal.

Dolby Audio. Be in the heart of the action

Be immersed in your favorite shows and movies. This soundbar with wireless subwoofer supports the Dolby Digital format for a more expansive and involving experience. Voices will be clearer. Effects will be more impressive.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

4

Reviews

3
2

17/06/2024

New Zealand

New Zealand

Philips soundbar is fantastic!

So simple to setup, automatic pairing of the speaker and subwoofer. The Philips sound is sublime from all sources! Voice detail is excellent and there's no need to constantly adjust the sound level on some movies. It's just like being at concerts or in an open field or wherever the action is. Subwoofer and sound settings are really easy. Turns on and off automatically with Philips, Panasonic and Sony tv's.

Pros

Sound is sublime! Super easy to use and adjust. Remote is small, not big and bulky.

Cons

NONE

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAB6305 Soundbar 2.1 with wireless subwoofer

Date of Use 2023-12-17

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAB6305 Soundbar 2.1 with wireless subwoofer

Date of Use 2023-12-17

25/04/2022

New Zealand

New Zealand

Verified buyer

Does exactly what is expected of it

It is small and great sound - perfect for our limited space

Pros

Small form factor

Cons

Nothing

This review was made for TAB6305 Soundbar 2.1 with wireless subwoofer

Date of Use 2021-03-25

This review was made for TAB6305 Soundbar 2.1 with wireless subwoofer

Date of Use 2021-03-25

19/07/2021

Singapore

Singapore

Sound quality is good

The sound quality is good for the price. Only draw back is that it does not turn on automatically when the tv is switch on.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAB6305 Soundbar 2.1 with wireless subwoofer

Date of Use 2020-06-18

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAB6305 Soundbar 2.1 with wireless subwoofer

Date of Use 2020-06-18

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