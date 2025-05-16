2 year warranty
Better, deeper sound for all your entertainment
Bring movies and more to life with this powerful soundbar and wireless subwoofer. Explosions will rumble. Music will sing. Games become more epic. Sophisticated audio technology creates an immersive sound experience no matter what you watch.
2.1 Ch, wireless subwoofer
240 W max. HDMI ARC
DTS Virtual:X
Dolby Digital Plus
2.1 channels and immersive audio technology bring you new levels of sound, while the compact wireless subwoofer adds satisfying weight to effects and music. Four EQ modes let you pick a sound style to suit what you're watching—and voices get clearer in any mode if you activate Dialogue Enhancement.
Compatibility with DTS Virtual:X transforms your TV sound, bringing you a virtual 3D sound experience no matter what's on screen! You don't need extra speakers, and it works in any room: turn it on via the soundbar's remote control, or the Philips Home Entertainment app.
Enjoy a front-row seat to all the dramas you watch and play. This Dolby Digital Plus-compatible soundbar gives you a surround-sound experience without the need for extra speakers. You'll hear, and feel, the difference.
4.5
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
LAM-Borghini
16/05/2025
Singapore
Decent Soundbar for a not audiophile
Disclaimer: I'm not a audiophile or someone who seeks enjoyment in the mastery of audio. I gave this a 5 stars because HDMI ARC and Bluetooth worked marvelously for me. The sound that comes out of it is clear and can hear the subwoofer doing it's job. It even can worked with a Philips Entertainment app that controls the Soundbar just like the remote control. Al in all, it's a decent Soundbar.
Pros
Decent Soundbar that comes with a decent subwoofer
Cons
The wall mount connection could have come with bigger tolerance to mount it. As the mounting is blocked from a clear view, hooking it back is always a challenge.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAB5309 Soundbar 2.1 with wireless subwoofer
Date of Use 2025-04-16
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAB5309 Soundbar 2.1 with wireless subwoofer
Date of Use 2025-04-16
HaHn Malique
15/04/2026
Malaysia
Great sound but can be better color
Bought at harvey norman at 377 and quite satisfied with the overall sound performance got dolby n dts summore. But the only i did not like just the color. I wish it was black
Pros
Sound
Cons
Color
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAB5309 Soundbar 2.1 with wireless subwoofer
Date of Use 2026-03-15
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAB5309 Soundbar 2.1 with wireless subwoofer
Date of Use 2026-03-15