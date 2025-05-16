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2.1 soundbar with wireless subwoofer

TAB5309/10

4.5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Better, deeper sound for all your entertainment

Bring movies and more to life with this powerful soundbar and wireless subwoofer. Explosions will rumble. Music will sing. Games become more epic. Sophisticated audio technology creates an immersive sound experience no matter what you watch.

See all benefits

Better, deeper sound for all your entertainment

  • 2.1 Ch, wireless subwoofer

  • 240 W max. HDMI ARC

  • DTS Virtual:X

  • Dolby Digital Plus

2.1 channels. Wireless subwoofer for deeper bass

2.1 channels. Wireless subwoofer for deeper bass

2.1 channels and immersive audio technology bring you new levels of sound, while the compact wireless subwoofer adds satisfying weight to effects and music. Four EQ modes let you pick a sound style to suit what you're watching—and voices get clearer in any mode if you activate Dialogue Enhancement.

DTS Virtual:X for immersive 3D sound in any room

DTS Virtual:X for immersive 3D sound in any room

Compatibility with DTS Virtual:X transforms your TV sound, bringing you a virtual 3D sound experience no matter what's on screen! You don't need extra speakers, and it works in any room: turn it on via the soundbar's remote control, or the Philips Home Entertainment app.

Dolby Digital Plus. Cinematic sound at home

Dolby Digital Plus. Cinematic sound at home

Enjoy a front-row seat to all the dramas you watch and play. This Dolby Digital Plus-compatible soundbar gives you a surround-sound experience without the need for extra speakers. You'll hear, and feel, the difference.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

16/05/2025

Singapore

Singapore

Decent Soundbar for a not audiophile

Disclaimer: I'm not a audiophile or someone who seeks enjoyment in the mastery of audio. I gave this a 5 stars because HDMI ARC and Bluetooth worked marvelously for me. The sound that comes out of it is clear and can hear the subwoofer doing it's job. It even can worked with a Philips Entertainment app that controls the Soundbar just like the remote control. Al in all, it's a decent Soundbar.

Pros

Decent Soundbar that comes with a decent subwoofer

Cons

The wall mount connection could have come with bigger tolerance to mount it. As the mounting is blocked from a clear view, hooking it back is always a challenge.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAB5309 Soundbar 2.1 with wireless subwoofer

Date of Use 2025-04-16

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAB5309 Soundbar 2.1 with wireless subwoofer

Date of Use 2025-04-16

15/04/2026

Malaysia

Malaysia

Great sound but can be better color

Bought at harvey norman at 377 and quite satisfied with the overall sound performance got dolby n dts summore. But the only i did not like just the color. I wish it was black

Pros

Sound

Cons

Color

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAB5309 Soundbar 2.1 with wireless subwoofer

Date of Use 2026-03-15

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAB5309 Soundbar 2.1 with wireless subwoofer

Date of Use 2026-03-15

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