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2 year warranty

All series

6000 series Multi-device bluetooth mouse

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6000 seriesMulti-device bluetooth mouse

SPK7607B/97

6000 series Multi-device bluetooth mouse

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Manuals & Documentation

Quick start guide

  • PDF file, 8.3 MB
  • 24 August 2026

Important information manual

  • PDF file, 6.6 MB
  • 24 August 2026

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