2 year warranty
SPK7607B/97
Performance meets comfort
The speedy, 3200 adjustable DPI and wireless Bluetooth connection help you work seamlessly and efficiently between three devices at one time, with one mouse.
Multi-device functionality
Bluetooth 3.0/5.0
Silent design
Up to 3200 DPI (adjustable)
Keep the computer wires at bay. For any keyboard/mouse equipped with this feature, you can connect the accessory to any PC via a speedy 2.4Hz wireless connection. The simple setup process, along with the accessory's sleek design, is sure to leave your workspace looking clean and wire-free.
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