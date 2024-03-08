2 year warranty
Discontinued
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SHQ7300OR/00
Discontinued
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Can someone else hear my conversation via Philips BT headphones?
What are the differences between Bluetooth versions?
Is my Philips headset compatible with an iPhone?
Can I use the Philips headphone for voice calls via PC?
What is a Bluetooth profile?
Should the Bluetooth version of my Philips headset and my phone match?
Can I use my Philips Bluetooth headphones with my TV?
I get small electrical static shock from my Philips earphones
Can I use the microphone with one device and receive audio from another one simultaneously?
Will I experience Bluetooth interference with my Philips headset?
How to find my Philips headphones' model number?
What is Bluetooth?
Is there a way to maintain Philips earphones/headphones?
How to clean my Philips headphones?
How to improve sound from my Philips headphones?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair