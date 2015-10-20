2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHQ7300OR/00
Available in
Designed for sports and music
Philips SHQ7300 sports earphones’ micro drivers deliver solid bass and balanced sound, plus in-ear locks for a secure fit. With one-touch NFC pairing and IPX2 moisture resistant, this is the ultimate earphones for music-loving sports buffs.
6mm drivers/ closed-back
In-ear
Easy NFC pairing lets you connect your in-ear Bluetooth headphones with any Bluetooth-enabled device – with just a single touch.
1.2
of 5
5
Reviews
tinh
20/10/2015
Australia
bluetooth connection is aweful
sound quality is not as i expected base seem to be non existence. But the worst for me is the constant dropout, if i put my phone in my pant pocket the sound keep cut out. I took it for a jog and strap the phone on my arm which is right next to the earphone and the rapid movement also cut the sound out quiet badly, not sure if i happen to got a dud one but I should have return it right the way, as this happen from the start but I didnt have time to return it now it's been a few month now, so i am stuck with it.
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ7300OR Bluetooth® sports headphones
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ7300OR Bluetooth® sports headphones
Michelle
12/04/2017
Australia
Useless when actually working out
This headphones are great if I'm sitting still. The slightest bit of sweat and they fall out. Could be low impact exercise and they fall out. Useless.
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ7300LF Bluetooth® sports headphones
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ7300LF Bluetooth® sports headphones
Dutchy7667
31/01/2017
Australia
Failed to recharge after 12 months use
Was working well. Quite happy with them actually in all aspects until....stopped charging just on 12 months and are now inoperable. To their credit Philips have offered a refund.
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ7300OR Bluetooth® sports headphones
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ7300OR Bluetooth® sports headphones