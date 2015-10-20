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Discontinued

ActionFitBluetooth® sports headphones

SHQ7300OR/00

1.2

| (5) Reviews

Available in

Lime Yellow & White
Lime Yellow & White
Orange
Orange

Designed for sports and music

Philips SHQ7300 sports earphones’ micro drivers deliver solid bass and balanced sound, plus in-ear locks for a secure fit. With one-touch NFC pairing and IPX2 moisture resistant, this is the ultimate earphones for music-loving sports buffs.

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One-touch NFC wireless pairing

Designed for sports and music

  • 6mm drivers/ closed-back

  • In-ear

Bluetooth 3.0 support – without the hassles of cables

Bluetooth 3.0 support – without the hassles of cables

Carrying pouch for convenient storage

One-touch NFC connection for easy pairing

One-touch NFC connection for easy pairing

Easy NFC pairing lets you connect your in-ear Bluetooth headphones with any Bluetooth-enabled device – with just a single touch.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.2

of 5

5

Reviews

5
4
3

20/10/2015

Australia

Australia

bluetooth connection is aweful

sound quality is not as i expected base seem to be non existence. But the worst for me is the constant dropout, if i put my phone in my pant pocket the sound keep cut out. I took it for a jog and strap the phone on my arm which is right next to the earphone and the rapid movement also cut the sound out quiet badly, not sure if i happen to got a dud one but I should have return it right the way, as this happen from the start but I didnt have time to return it now it's been a few month now, so i am stuck with it.

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ7300OR Bluetooth® sports headphones

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ7300OR Bluetooth® sports headphones

12/04/2017

Australia

Australia

Useless when actually working out

This headphones are great if I'm sitting still. The slightest bit of sweat and they fall out. Could be low impact exercise and they fall out. Useless.

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ7300LF Bluetooth® sports headphones

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ7300LF Bluetooth® sports headphones

31/01/2017

Australia

Australia

Failed to recharge after 12 months use

Was working well. Quite happy with them actually in all aspects until....stopped charging just on 12 months and are now inoperable. To their credit Philips have offered a refund.

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ7300OR Bluetooth® sports headphones

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ7300OR Bluetooth® sports headphones

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