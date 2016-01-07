2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHQ1300OR/00
Available in
Experience freedom. Stop at nothing
Hit a new personal record with the featherweight Actionfit SHQ1300 headphones. Sweat and rain proof, these tough headphones guarantee powerful bass and an optimal fit, thanks to high performance drivers and a C shaped stability lock.
8.6mm drivers/open-back
Earbud
Weighing in at just 5.7g, these Actionfit sports earphones are so light and comfortable that you will forget you are even wearing them. Perfect for keeping you going right through the hard final miles.
A cable clip comes included with ActionFit earphones, keeping the cable out of your way while you push yourself harder.
3.2
of 5
12
Reviews
CatCore
07/01/2016
Australia
Fitness Pro Says Yes
Love these. Nothing is worse than being midway through a hard workout and your music falls to the treadmill. I like the design, the lightness and the reliability. Recommended!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ1300LF Sports headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ1300LF Sports headphones
Bee-Em
26/01/2021
United Kingdom
Intelligent design and wonderful functionality
I like the way they stay in my ears and are very comfortable. Most importantly, they allow me to hear what is going on around me as I exercise by biking or walking. Music-wise, while obviously not being of hi-fi standard, they have a lively musical profile, making pop music in particular very engaging. Clever sweat-proof design and adjustability to find the right fit, along with enclosed carrying pouch, make these headphones a winner for me. Only downside: I don't appreciate the flashy orange and white design of the ones I could find on Amazon! Would have bought the lower profile green and white design if I could have found it
Pros
They stay in the ears. Allow me to hear what is going on around me. Perfectly good sound for when out and about
Cons
Orange and white colouring too flashy
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ1300LF Sports headphones
Date of Use 2019-12-26
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ1300LF Sports headphones
Date of Use 2019-12-26
Bond40
21/10/2016
United Kingdom
Great value for money
Excellent product, I think the sound is fantastic for the price. Will be purchasing another.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ1300LF Sports headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ1300LF Sports headphones
Certified IPX4 and IPX7 for headphones and IPX2 for headsets.