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2 year warranty

All series

Sports headphones

Discontinued

Support

Sports headphones

SHQ1300LF/00

Sports headphones

Discontinued

Go to shop

Available in

Lime Yellow & White
Lime Yellow & White
Orange
Orange
Pink
Pink

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Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet - English

  • PDF file, 502.5 kB
  • 8 March 2024

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