Flite Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Ultra light. Big sound.
Philips Flite Ultrlite Wireless headphones are incredibly lightweight yet surprisingly powerful. Free from wires that hold you down, they are slim and compact with a flat folding design that makes them an ideal companion wherever you go.
See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Flite Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Ultra light. Big sound. Gravity defying headphones 32mm drivers/closed-back On-ear Soft ear cushions Flat folding High power 32mm speaker drivers for clear sound
High-power 32mm tilted drivers reproduce clear, crisp sound and deep, rich bass.
Remote control for handsfree calls and music
The easy-to-use remote control allows you to play/pause tracks and answer calls with a simple push of a button.
Soft ear cushions allow for long-wearing comfort
Soft ear cushions and tilted drivers are ideal for long-wearing comfort.
Ultralight and super slim design
Ultralight and super slim for complete comfort on the move.
Flat folding for easy portability
Flat folding for easy portability.
Bluetooth version 4.1 and HSP/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP Support
Pair your smart device with your headphones using Bluetooth and enjoy the freedom of crystal clear music and phone calls - without the hassle of cables.
Rechargeable battery offers up to 9 hours of playtime
With 9 hours of playtime, you'll have enough power to keep your music going all day.
Show all features Show less features
Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
Sound
Acoustic system
Closed Frequency range
9 - 22 000 Hz Speaker diameter
32 mm Diaphragm
PET Impedance
24 Ohm Magnet type
Neodymium Maximum power input
40 mW Sensitivity
103
dB
Connectivity
Bluetooth version
4.1 Bluetooth profiles Maximum range
Up to 10
m
Outer Carton
Length
22.5
cm Number of consumer packagings
6 Width
21
cm Gross weight
1.2
kg Height
23.5
cm GTIN
1 69 51613 98157 0 Nett weight
0.54
kg Tare weight
0.66
kg
Convenience
Call Management Volume control
Yes
Power
Battery type
Li-Polymer Rechargeable
Yes Music play time
9*
hour(s) Standby time
300* hr Talk time
9* hr
Packaging dimensions
Height
21
cm Packaging type
Blister Type of shelf placement
Both Width
19.5
cm Depth
3.5
cm Number of products included
1 EAN
69 51613 98157 3 Gross weight
0.166
kg Nett weight
0.09
kg Tare weight
0.076
kg
Product dimensions
Height
17
cm Width
14
cm Depth
3
cm Weight
0.09
kg
Accessories
USB cable
Yes
Design
Color
White
See all specifications See less specifications
Show all Technical Specifications Show fewer Technical Specifications
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.