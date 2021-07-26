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Discontinued

Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic

SHB3075WT/00

4.1

| (19) Reviews

Available in

Black
Black
White
White

Feel it. BASS+

Philips BASS+ headphones pack huge, punchy bass into a sleek, compact package. Good looking, great sounding and superb value. Bluetooth wireless headphones for those who need more bass in their beats without any extra bulk.

See all benefits

Feel it. BASS+

  • 32mm drivers/closed-back

  • On-ear

  • Soft ear cushions

  • Flat folding

Rechargeable battery offers up to 12 hours of playtime

Rechargeable battery offers up to 12 hours of playtime

With 12 hours of playtime, you'll have enough power to keep your music going all day.

32mm speaker drivers

32mm speaker drivers

BASS+ headphones feature 32mm speaker drivers that produce big, pumping bass.

Adjustable earshells and headband for optimal comfort

Adjustable earshells and headband for optimal comfort

Designed for optimal fit, BASS+ headphones feature swiveling earshells and an adjustable headband to ensure a great fit for all wearers.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

19

Reviews

26/07/2021

Australia

Australia

great value for the money

I found it very competitive in price and sound installation so simple

Pros

Easy install on blue tooth

Cons

great sound quality

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB3075BK Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic

Date of Use 2021-06-25

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB3075BK Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic

Date of Use 2021-06-25

02/05/2018

Australia

Australia

Excelent for the price

Great sound, no problems with the bluetooth connection, light, easy to carry and Bass sound is amazing. Very happy with this product

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB3075BK Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB3075BK Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic

12/01/2018

Australia

Australia

Excellent Value

Very happy with sound quality, comfort and functionality - especially given the product cost in comparison to alternatives. Wireless connection is reliable.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB3075BK Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB3075BK Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic

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Disclaimers

  1. Actual results may vary