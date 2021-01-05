2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
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Discontinued
For which kind of food can I use the variable flow teat?
Is this product recyclable?
How accurate is the scale on my Philips Avent bottle?
Are Philips Avent bottles suitable for the freezer?
Can I use a microwave to warm up my Philips Avent bottle?
Why are Avent teats and soothers made of silicon instead of latex?
Why does my Philips Avent Anti-colic Bottle cap have holes in it?
What makes the Philips Avent bottles anti-colic?
Are my Philips Avent bottle-feeding products mutually compatible?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair