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Discontinued

Philips AventNatural baby bottle

SCF696/27

3.8

| (12) Reviews

Easy to combine with breastfeeding

Our new bottle helps to make bottle feeding more natural for your baby and you. The nipple features an innovative petal design for natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

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Natural latch on

Easy to combine with breastfeeding

  • 2 Bottles

  • 11oz/330ml

  • Medium flow nipple

  • 3m+

Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

Unique Petals for a soft, flexible nipple without collapse

Unique Petals for a soft, flexible nipple without collapse

Petals inside the nipple increase softness and flexibility without nipple collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.

Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby’s tummy.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

12

Reviews

30/07/2018

Australia

Australia

Amazing bottles

These are amazing bottles for feeding my twins.They never leak.Cleaning is easy too.I am using them from past 6 months.I sterilize them daily using PhilipsAvent sterilizer. Very happy with the product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF696/17 Natural baby bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF696/17 Natural baby bottle

30/06/2017

US

US

Our Favorite Bottles!

We love our Avent's! From colicky newborn to sippy loving 7 month old, Avent is all we use. Never had a leaking problem, and the nipples don't collapse like some others. The lids are also easy to get on and off, which is a problem I had with other brands as well.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF696/37 Natural baby bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF696/37 Natural baby bottle

24/07/2015

US

US

The Best!!

These bottles are the best! They're easy to take apart and clean, they go by how old your baby is, (0+,1+, etc.) Making it so the flow is correct for your baby and it won't come out too fast! I breastfeed and formula feed my baby and these bottles make it easier for her so she won't get nipple confusion! I recommend these bottles to every mom I know! In love with these! :)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF696/37 Natural baby bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF696/37 Natural baby bottle

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Disclaimers

  1. 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011