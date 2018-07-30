2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF696/27
Easy to combine with breastfeeding
Our new bottle helps to make bottle feeding more natural for your baby and you. The nipple features an innovative petal design for natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
2 Bottles
11oz/330ml
Medium flow nipple
3m+
The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
Petals inside the nipple increase softness and flexibility without nipple collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.
Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby’s tummy.
Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips
Go to parts and accessories
3.8
of 5
12
Reviews
Leela
30/07/2018
Australia
Amazing bottles
These are amazing bottles for feeding my twins.They never leak.Cleaning is easy too.I am using them from past 6 months.I sterilize them daily using PhilipsAvent sterilizer. Very happy with the product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF696/17 Natural baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF696/17 Natural baby bottle
Hawkfan1361
30/06/2017
US
Our Favorite Bottles!
We love our Avent's! From colicky newborn to sippy loving 7 month old, Avent is all we use. Never had a leaking problem, and the nipples don't collapse like some others. The lids are also easy to get on and off, which is a problem I had with other brands as well.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF696/37 Natural baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF696/37 Natural baby bottle
Laur223
24/07/2015
US
The Best!!
These bottles are the best! They're easy to take apart and clean, they go by how old your baby is, (0+,1+, etc.) Making it so the flow is correct for your baby and it won't come out too fast! I breastfeed and formula feed my baby and these bottles make it easier for her so she won't get nipple confusion! I recommend these bottles to every mom I know! In love with these! :)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF696/37 Natural baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF696/37 Natural baby bottle
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011