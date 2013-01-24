Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
  Easy breast milk storage & feeding
    Philips Avent Avent Breast Milk Containers
SCF680/04

    SCF680/04
    Overall Rating / 5

    Easy breast milk storage & feeding

    Philips AVENT breast milk container SCF680/04 for storage in the fridge or freezer. Express directly into the containers by attaching them to your breast pump. Simply replace the sealing discs with nipple for feeding. (Nipples not included)

      Easy breast milk storage & feeding

      All Avent nipple and spouts can be used

      Express milk directly into storage container

      Insert a sealing disc to store breast milk

      Simply replace the sealing disc with an Avent nipple

      This bottle is made from PP - a BPA Free material

      Technical Specifications

      • What is included

        Breast milk container (125 ml/ 4 oz)
        4  pcs
        Sealing disc for milk storage
        4  pcs
        Screw ring
        4  pcs

      • Design

        Bottle design
        • Easy to assemble
        • Easy to clean
        • Easy to hold
        • Wide neck
        Ease of use
        Compact

      • Storage system

        Storage
        • Breast milk storage
        • Dishwasher safe
        • Freezer safe
        • Sterilizable
        • Use in fridge
        • Works with Philips Avent range

      • Development stages

        Stages
        0 - 6 months

      • Material

        BPA free*
        Yes

