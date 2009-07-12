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  • Easy breast milk storage & feeding Easy breast milk storage & feeding Easy breast milk storage & feeding
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    Philips Avent Avent Breast Milk Containers

    SCF680/04

    Overall Rating / 5
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    Easy breast milk storage & feeding

    Philips Avent breast milk container SCF680/04 for storage in the fridge or freezer. Express directly into the containers by attaching them to your breast pump. Simply replace the sealing discs with nipple for feeding. (Nipples not included)

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR94.90

    Philips Avent Avent Breast Milk Containers

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    Easy breast milk storage & feeding

    No need to transfer milk

    • 4ozx4
    All Avent nipple and spouts can be used

    All Avent nipple and spouts can be used

    All Philips Avent nipples and spouts can be used with the Philips Avent Breast Milk Container. (Nipples not included.)

    Express milk directly into storage container

    Express milk directly into storage container

    Express milk directly into storage container using any Philips Avent Breast Pump

    Insert a sealing disc to store breast milk

    Insert a sealing disc to store breast milk

    Simply insert a sealing disc to store breast milk in the fridge and freezer

    Simply replace the sealing disc with an Avent nipple

    Simply replace the sealing disc with an Avent nipple

    Replace the sealing disc with an Avent nipple for feeding - no need to transfer milk. (Nipple is not included.)

    This bottle is made from PP - a BPA Free material

    This bottle is made from PP - a BPA Free material

    Technical Specifications

    • Storage system

      Storage
      • Breast milk storage
      • Dishwasher safe
      • Freezer safe
      • Sterilizable
      • Use in fridge
      • Works with Philips Avent range

    • Design

      Bottle design
      • Easy to assemble
      • Easy to clean
      • Easy to hold
      • Wide neck
      Ease of use
      Compact

    • Material

      BPA free*
      Yes

    • What is included

      Breast milk container (125 ml/ 4 oz)
      4  pcs
      Screw ring
      4  pcs
      Sealing disc for milk storage
      4  pcs

    • Development stages

      Stage
      0 - 6 months

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