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2 year warranty
Baby bottles & nipples
All series
Philips Avent Natural PA baby bottle
Discontinued
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SCF474/17
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User manual - English
All (10)
Product (1)
Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?
What makes the Philips Avent bottles anti-colic?
Are my Philips Avent bottle-feeding products mutually compatible?
Is this product recyclable?
Why does my Philips Avent Natural Bottle cap have holes in it?
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