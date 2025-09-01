2 year warranty
Discontinued
The most natural way to bottle feed
Our new bottle makes bottle feeding more natural for your baby and you. The skin soft teat has an innovative spiral design and unique comfort petals for natural latch on similar to the breast, for easily combining breast and bottle feeding.
1 Bottle
9oz/260ml
Slow flow teat
1m+
The wide breast shaped teat promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding.
The skin-soft nipple material closely resembles the feeling of the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
The spiral design combined with our comfort petals inside the nipple increases softness and the flexibility allowing natural tongue movement without nipple collapse. Designed to give your baby a more comfortable and content feeding.
4.5
of 5
524
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
coffeelover123
01/09/2025
United Kingdom
Great coffee!
I am a coffee lover and I have been very happy with this purchase. This machine is easy to use and produces great coffeed! I can recommend this product.
This review was made for Series 3200 Fully automatic espresso machines
This review was made for Series 3200 Fully automatic espresso machines
Miro1964
31/03/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
One of the best Coffee Makers
I just live my Philips 3200 Cafe Latte machine. Very easy to operate and quick.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 3200 Fully automatic espresso machines
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 3200 Fully automatic espresso machines
Flyaway Kate
27/08/2023
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Fab frothy coffees
This is a great sized coffee machine that makes two cups of great, bean to cup, coffee fast. The milk frother is brilliant and adds that barista feel to your home. The water filter means clear cups, no scum. The size is good and it doesn't take up huge amounts of space. Very happy with our coffee machine.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 3200 Fully automatic espresso machines
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 3200 Fully automatic espresso machines
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011