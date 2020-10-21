2 year warranty
Discontinued
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SCF287
Discontinued
Is the packaging recyclable?
How much water should I use for my Philips Avent steriliser?
Where can I best use the sterilizer?
Why is the sterilizing process so short?
How much time should I allow between two steaming sessions?
How many bottles will fit in my Philips Avent Electric steam steriliser?
How to clean my Philips Avent steriliser?
For how long should I continue to sterilize items for my child?
Can I stop the sterilisation process of my Philips Avent steriliser?
Can I sterilise/clean dirty bottles in my Avent steriliser?
My Avent electric steam steriliser shows an orange light
What products can I sterilise with my Philips Avent steriliser?
How to load bottles and accessories in the Avent steriliser.
How to load the Philips Avent steriliser.
My Philips Avent steriliser has an unpleasant smell when in use
Some water remains in the bottles after sterilizing. Is this normal?
My Philips Avent steriliser stopped working
The Philips Avent steriliser indicator light does not light up
My Avent steriliser's heating plate shows white/brown spots
My Philips Avent sterilizer immediately starts heating when I plug it in
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair