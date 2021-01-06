Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Breast pumps & care
All series
Philips Avent Large massage cushion
Discontinued
Support
SCF167/01
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
Eco passport
User manual
All (3)
When should I use a large Philips Avent massage cushion?
Can I sterilise my Philips Avent products?
How to assemble the Philips Avent large massage cushion.
Breast milk storage bags
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you