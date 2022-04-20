2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
SC6240/01
Discontinued
Can I combine VisaCare with scrub cream/chemical peels?
Can I combine VisaCare with a face mask?
Is Philips VisaCare suitable for my skin?
Can I use VisaCare when I have moles/rosacea etc?
Can I combine Philips VisaCare with sunbathing?
I have trouble keeping the suction on some areas, e.g. my forehead and cheeks
How long does a treatment take?
Should I cleanse my face before or after VisaCare use?
What is the difference between the VisaCare models?
How should I treat my face after using the Philips VisaCare?
Why should I use the sensitive tip first?
How many passes should I make on one area of my skin?
How does the VisaCare technology work?
What should I do before I start?
Is VisaCare suitable for Men?
I recently had plastic surgery. Can I use VisaCare?
Can I combine VisaCare with waxing or epilation?
Can I combine Visacare with a beauty treatment?
How can I combine VisaCare with my VisaPure?
Can I use both the VisaCare and Lumea devices?
What happens if I stop using Philips VisaCare?
How is VisaCare different from a salon treatment?
How can I clean my VisaCare?