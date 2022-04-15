2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
SC5265/12
Discontinued
Can I use my Philips VisaPure Facial Cleanser in the shower?
How can I recognize that my VisaPure is charging?
What type of cleanser can I use with Philips VisaPure?
There is an amber light flashing on my Philips VisaPure
Can I share brush heads?
When should I replace my Philips VisaPure brush?
What is the difference between VisaPure (Essential) and VisaPure Advanced?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair