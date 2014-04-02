2 year warranty
Discontinued
SBM130BLU/00
Your all-in-one portable speaker
Enjoy listening to music from the Philips all-in-one portable speaker. Play your favorite tunes via USB/ MicroSD card/aux-in connectivity. The wOOx™ technology speaker is compact and comes with rechargeable battery and multiple colors.
Blue
USB
Simply load the USB or MicroSD card with the desired content, plug it into your player - and never have to worry about running out of entertainment choices again.
Digital Radio is, on top of FM analog transmission, a new way of broadcasting radio via a network of terrestrial transmitters. It provides listeners with more choices and information delivered in clear, crackle-free sound quality. The technology allows the receiver to lock on to the strongest signal it can be find. With digital stations there are no frequencies to remember, and sets are tuned by station name, so there is no returning on the move.
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
typus1
02/04/2014
US
good sound production in small package
small with powerfull music and deep bass you can feel.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SBM130BLU Portable speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SBM130BLU Portable speaker
Siddiqui
05/02/2013
US
superb
best sound and superb quality , if you need portable all in one speaker , buy it .
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SBM130BLU Portable speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SBM130BLU Portable speaker