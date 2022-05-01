Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Face Shavers
All series
Electric shaver
Discontinued
Support
PQ217/18
Go to shop
Register your product
Register within 90 days after purchase and get an extended warranty (conditions may apply).
User Manual - English
All (3)
Parts and Accessories (1)
Product Usage and Results (1)
How do I find my shaver model and compatible replacement parts?
Are Philips shavers waterproof, washable or shower-safe?
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you