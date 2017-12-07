2 year warranty
Discontinued
Clean and convenient shave for confidence
The Philips PQ217 rechargeable electric shaver combines the close cut shaving system with unique Reflex Action technology. You can be confident you will look your best every day
Rechargeable
Convenient to carry
imported shaving head gives you comfortably close shaving experience
Align the razor sharp blades of the Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness; the independently floating heads follow the curves of your face.
Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck
4.0
of 5
6
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
joujheng
07/12/2017
Malaysia
Easy and Convenient
Easy to use and is very convenient to bring along to travel.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PQ217/18 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PQ217/18 Electric shaver
HASRUL
05/09/2017
Malaysia
Great PRICE and QUALITY!
Been using it for more than a year and i am very-very happy with it. Easy to maintain, simple, compact, cute, quality, tough, powerful, and most important is the price. Yes, it deserved 5 out of 5!.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PQ217/18 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PQ217/18 Electric shaver
Mike
21/03/2015
Malaysia
A pure classic.
Like all philips two headed shaver perfect in design and being rechargeable makes a differende when on the road in case no electrical plug in is possible.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PQ217/18 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PQ217/18 Electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2025 data, research conducted in October 2025