2 year warranty
Discontinued
MCM1055/98
Relax with great music
Enjoy your favorite CDs and portable music just the way you like it. The Philips cube micro music system plays CDs and more, it also features USB Direct for portable music playback. The compact design fits any space, any lifestyle.
CD, MP3-CD, USB, FM
24W max
24W max
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
Compact design fits any space, any lifestyle. The compact set fits in every room due to its sleek design and size.
Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.
3.8
of 5
5
Reviews
Mfy76
14/06/2018
Malaysia
I love it.
Sounds great with bassy sound. Also, its my favourite color white.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM1055 Cube micro sound system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM1055 Cube micro sound system
Putera72
17/08/2013
Malaysia
Very nice design and friendly user
Received this product for my birthday present and first time use philips pruduct. I like the design and color. The sound system very good also and friendly for user.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM1055 Cube micro sound system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM1055 Cube micro sound system
MU123
04/03/2014
Singapore
This product is quite nice
i really like this product but i need to know can you shuffle the song in ONE FOLDER/ALBUM??
This review was made for MCM1055 Cube micro sound system
This review was made for MCM1055 Cube micro sound system