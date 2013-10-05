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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

Cube micro sound system

MCM1055B/98

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Relax with great music

Enjoy your favorite CDs and portable music just the way you like it. The Philips cube micro music system plays CDs and more, it also features USB Direct for portable music playback. The compact design fits any space, any lifestyle.

See all benefits

Obsessed with sound

Relax with great music

  • CD, MP3-CD, USB, FM

  • 24W max

  • 24W max

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

24W Maximum output power

Compact design fits any space, any lifestyle

Compact design fits any space, any lifestyle. The compact set fits in every room due to its sleek design and size.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

05/10/2013

Singapore

Singapore

Excellent Sound.... great value for money

I bought this product for my bedroom and it has really great sound with excellent bass..... really impressed

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM1055B Cube micro sound system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM1055B Cube micro sound system

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