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Discontinued

Cube DVD micro system

MCD1065/98

3.8

| (4) Reviews

Movie cube

Enjoy both movies and music at home. The Philips cube DVD micro system MCD1065 plays DVDs, VCDs, CDs and more, and also features built-in USB Direct for photo and portable music playback. The compact design fits any space, any lifestyle.

See all benefits

with USB direct playback

Movie cube

  • DVD

  • CD, MP3-CD, USB, FM

  • 24W max

Play DVD, DivX® Ultra, MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

Play DVD, DivX® Ultra, MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DivX® Ultra, MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW - all of them can play on the player. DivX® Ultra combines DivX® playback with great features like integrated subtitles, multiple audio languages, multiple tracks and menus into one convenient file format. CD-RW is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.

USB Direct for photos and MP3/WMA music playback

USB Direct for photos and MP3/WMA music playback

Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

4

Reviews

3
1

07/02/2016

Malaysia

Malaysia

Good Product

Excellent sound, and compact size. Nice finishing.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCD1065 Cube DVD micro system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCD1065 Cube DVD micro system

23/09/2013

Singapore

Singapore

Sounds great on this Small Audio...

Nice product for this compact sound system... Very neat..

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCD1065 Cube DVD micro system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCD1065 Cube DVD micro system

29/05/2012

Singapore

Singapore

Up till this point the player is wonderful and strong in sound...I love the sleek black looks which brightens the house. Bravo!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCD1065 Cube DVD micro system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCD1065 Cube DVD micro system

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