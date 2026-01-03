2 year warranty
The brush head for complete care
Experience the best of Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes with this All-in-One Brush Head replacement. Offering effective whitening, plaque and stain removal plus better gum health, your complete oral care starts right here.
Removes 20x more plaque*
100% whiter teeth in 2 days*
Up to 15x healthier gums in six weeks*
Soft
70% bio-based plastic**
Everyone cleans differently, so we designed this brush head with multi-angle bristles to keep plaque removal on course no matter your technique. Our All-in-One brush head delivers range-leading cleaning and removes up to 20x more plaque than a manual toothbrush, even in hard-to-reach areas.
Our All-in-One brush head includes triangular bristles to increase surface contact and clean away stains more effectively. The results speak for themselves, with up to 100% more effective stain removal in less than two days.*
The side bristles of this brush head are extra-long to keep your gum line brushed even while you're focusing on your teeth. The result is up to 15x healthier gums in six weeks.*
4.6
of 5
246
Reviews
93%
recommend this product
Jacey64
03/01/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Brilliant
Fantastic toothbrush heads. They are a great size and shape and very comfortable to use for sensitive teeth and gums.
This review was made for Premium All-in-One HX9094/88 4 pack brush heads
Date of Use 2024-12-03
This review was made for Premium All-in-One HX9094/88 4 pack brush heads
Date of Use 2024-12-03
FUNDER
06/05/2025
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Toothbrush Heads of high quality
A high quality electric toothbrush. It is easy to use and maintain and is also provided with its own storage container. The Toothbrush heads are easy to fit and after use leave the mouth feeling as though a visit to the dental hygienist has just taken place.
This review was made for A3 Premium All-in-One HX9094/87 Genuine Replacement Toothbrush Heads, White, 4 pack
Date of Use 2024-04-06
This review was made for A3 Premium All-in-One HX9094/87 Genuine Replacement Toothbrush Heads, White, 4 pack
Date of Use 2024-04-06
Red8
05/05/2025
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Great product
These Philips Premium All-in-One brush heads are a fantastic upgrade for anyone using a Sonicare toothbrush. The HX9092/88 2-pack delivers a deep yet gentle clean, noticeably improving plaque removal, gum health, and even whitening over time. The bristles are designed to adapt to your teeth’s contours, and the BrushSync feature is a great reminder to replace heads when needed. Though they’re on the pricier side, the quality and performance make them worth it.
Pros
Effective cleaning
Cons
None
This review was made for Premium All-in-One HX9092/88 2-pack brush heads
Date of Use 2025-04-05
This review was made for Premium All-in-One HX9092/88 2-pack brush heads
Date of Use 2025-04-05
vs. a manual toothbrush
allocated to plastic of brush head on mass balance basis.
Except for Philips One.