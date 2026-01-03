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2 year warranty

All series

  • The brush head for complete care
  • The brush head for complete care
  • The brush head for complete care
  • The brush head for complete care
  • The brush head for complete care
  • The brush head for complete care
  • The brush head for complete care
  • The brush head for complete care
  • The brush head for complete care
  • The brush head for complete care
  • The brush head for complete care
  • The brush head for complete care
  • The brush head for complete care
  • The brush head for complete care
  • The brush head for complete care
  • The brush head for complete care

Philips Sonicare A3 All-in-one2-pack brush heads

HX9092/91

4.6

| (246) Reviews | 93% recommend this product

Available in

Black
Black
White
White

The brush head for complete care

Experience the best of Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes with this All-in-One Brush Head replacement. Offering effective whitening, plaque and stain removal plus better gum health, your complete oral care starts right here.

See all benefits

Gently remove up to 20x more plaque*

The brush head for complete care

  • Removes 20x more plaque*

  • 100% whiter teeth in 2 days*

  • Up to 15x healthier gums in six weeks*

  • Soft

  • 70% bio-based plastic**

Up to 20x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

Up to 20x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

Everyone cleans differently, so we designed this brush head with multi-angle bristles to keep plaque removal on course no matter your technique. Our All-in-One brush head delivers range-leading cleaning and removes up to 20x more plaque than a manual toothbrush, even in hard-to-reach areas.

Up to 100% more stain removal in 2 days*

Up to 100% more stain removal in 2 days*

Our All-in-One brush head includes triangular bristles to increase surface contact and clean away stains more effectively. The results speak for themselves, with up to 100% more effective stain removal in less than two days.*

Up to 15x healthier gums in six weeks*

Up to 15x healthier gums in six weeks*

The side bristles of this brush head are extra-long to keep your gum line brushed even while you're focusing on your teeth. The result is up to 15x healthier gums in six weeks.*

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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4.6

of 5

246

Reviews

93%

recommend this product

03/01/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Brilliant

Fantastic toothbrush heads. They are a great size and shape and very comfortable to use for sensitive teeth and gums.

This review was made for Premium All-in-One HX9094/88 4 pack brush heads

Date of Use 2024-12-03

This review was made for Premium All-in-One HX9094/88 4 pack brush heads

Date of Use 2024-12-03

06/05/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Toothbrush Heads of high quality

A high quality electric toothbrush. It is easy to use and maintain and is also provided with its own storage container. The Toothbrush heads are easy to fit and after use leave the mouth feeling as though a visit to the dental hygienist has just taken place.

This review was made for A3 Premium All-in-One HX9094/87 Genuine Replacement Toothbrush Heads, White, 4 pack

Date of Use 2024-04-06

This review was made for A3 Premium All-in-One HX9094/87 Genuine Replacement Toothbrush Heads, White, 4 pack

Date of Use 2024-04-06

05/05/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great product

These Philips Premium All-in-One brush heads are a fantastic upgrade for anyone using a Sonicare toothbrush. The HX9092/88 2-pack delivers a deep yet gentle clean, noticeably improving plaque removal, gum health, and even whitening over time. The bristles are designed to adapt to your teeth’s contours, and the BrushSync feature is a great reminder to replace heads when needed. Though they’re on the pricier side, the quality and performance make them worth it.

Pros

Effective cleaning

Cons

None

This review was made for Premium All-in-One HX9092/88 2-pack brush heads

Date of Use 2025-04-05

This review was made for Premium All-in-One HX9092/88 2-pack brush heads

Date of Use 2025-04-05

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Disclaimers

  1. vs. a manual toothbrush

  2. allocated to plastic of brush head on mass balance basis.

  3. Except for Philips One.