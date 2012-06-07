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Discontinued

2.1 Home theater

HTS7200/98

4

| (14) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Clarity in every sound detail

Be part of a new HD experience with this stylish Blu-ray home theater crafted in aluminum and glass. Soft dome tweeters built into its high-quality speakers deliver superb sound clarity. Watching movies will never be the same again.

See all benefits

with Blu-ray Disc playback

Clarity in every sound detail

  • Blu-ray Disc playback

440W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

440W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

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BD-Live* (Profile 2.0) to enjoy online Blu-ray bonus content

BD-Live* (Profile 2.0) to enjoy online Blu-ray bonus content

BD-Live opens up your world of high definition even further. Receive up-to-date content just by connecting your Blu-ray Disc player to the internet. Exciting new things like exclusive downloadable content, live events, live chats, gaming and on-line shopping all await you. Ride the high definition wave with Blu-ray Disc playback and BD-Live.

Blu-ray Disc playback for sharp images in full HD 1080p

Blu-ray Disc playback for sharp images in full HD 1080p

Blu-ray Discs have the capacity to carry high definition data, along with pictures in the 1920 x 1080 resolution that defines full high definition images. Scenes come to life as details leap at you, movements smoothen and images turn crystal clear. Blu-ray also delivers uncompressed surround sound - so your audio experience becomes unbelievably real. The high storage capacity of Blu-ray Discs also allow a host of interactive possibilities to be built in. Seamless navigation during playback and other exciting features like pop-up menus bring a whole new dimension to home entertainment.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

14

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

1

07/06/2012

Singapore

Singapore

This is what I really need for my living room. With only 2 small speakers and 1 sub-woofer on TV console, I no more bother with the hassel of placing 5 speakers at the different corners to enjoy surround sound!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS7200 2.1 Home theater

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS7200 2.1 Home theater

26/04/2012

Singapore

Singapore

Love the design of the speakers and its sound to match! Love the touch controls!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS7200 2.1 Home theater

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS7200 2.1 Home theater

17/01/2012

Singapore

Singapore

The set-up is very easy and the sound is surprisingly clear with more power than a regular HDB apartment can handle.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS7200 2.1 Home theater

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS7200 2.1 Home theater

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