2 year warranty
Discontinued
Clarity in every sound detail
Be part of a new HD experience with this stylish Blu-ray home theater crafted in aluminum and glass. Soft dome tweeters built into its high-quality speakers deliver superb sound clarity. Watching movies will never be the same again.
Blu-ray Disc playback
-
BD-Live opens up your world of high definition even further. Receive up-to-date content just by connecting your Blu-ray Disc player to the internet. Exciting new things like exclusive downloadable content, live events, live chats, gaming and on-line shopping all await you. Ride the high definition wave with Blu-ray Disc playback and BD-Live.
Blu-ray Discs have the capacity to carry high definition data, along with pictures in the 1920 x 1080 resolution that defines full high definition images. Scenes come to life as details leap at you, movements smoothen and images turn crystal clear. Blu-ray also delivers uncompressed surround sound - so your audio experience becomes unbelievably real. The high storage capacity of Blu-ray Discs also allow a host of interactive possibilities to be built in. Seamless navigation during playback and other exciting features like pop-up menus bring a whole new dimension to home entertainment.
4.0
of 5
14
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Nyaim_ThuAung
07/06/2012
Singapore
This is what I really need for my living room. With only 2 small speakers and 1 sub-woofer on TV console, I no more bother with the hassel of placing 5 speakers at the different corners to enjoy surround sound!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS7200 2.1 Home theater
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS7200 2.1 Home theater
Aaron_Chow
26/04/2012
Singapore
Love the design of the speakers and its sound to match! Love the touch controls!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS7200 2.1 Home theater
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS7200 2.1 Home theater
JoelTan
17/01/2012
Singapore
The set-up is very easy and the sound is surprisingly clear with more power than a regular HDB apartment can handle.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS7200 2.1 Home theater
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS7200 2.1 Home theater