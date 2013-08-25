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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

SoundHub5.1 Home theater

HTS5593/98

1

| (1) Review

Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep bass

Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with speakers with double basspipes offering powerful 1000W surround sound and immersive 3D Blu-ray Disc playback.

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Obsessed with Sound

Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep bass

  • Double Bass Sound

  • 3D Blu-ray

Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential deliver the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential complete your high definition entertainment experience.

Wireless rear speakers option for clutter free placement

Wireless rear speakers option for clutter free placement

Wireless rear speakers give you scalability and mobility in speaker placement. Developed using interference-free technology, wireless speakers provide full surround sound without unsightly wire connections.

1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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1.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
3
2

25/08/2013

Australia

Australia

Very Difficult to operate

This is a well designed unit and that is the only positive. The sound is poor, the remote control operation is poor and the manual is nigh impossible to follow. A very cheap feeling and sounding unit, certainly not the quality one would expect from Philips.

This review was made for HTS5593 5.1 Home theater

This review was made for HTS5593 5.1 Home theater

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