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Discontinued

5.1 Home theater

HTS5553/98

Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep sound

Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with speakers with double basspipes offering powerful 1000W surround sound and in Full HD 1080p with DVD Disc playback.

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Obsessed with Sound

Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep sound

  • DoubleBASS

  • DVD

Powerful speakers with double basspipes for great sound

Powerful speakers with double basspipes for great sound

Powerful speakers with a bass-reflex system and double basspipes enhance the lower frequencies and deliver rock-solid, deep bass sounds. You'll be able to hear the lowest murmur or the deepest roar.

Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

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