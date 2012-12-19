2 year warranty
Discontinued
Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep bass
Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with speakers with double basspipes offering powerful 1000W surround sound and in Full HD 1080p with DVD Disc playback.
Double Bass Sound
DVD
HDMI is a direct digital connection that can carry digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio. By eliminating the conversion to analog signals it delivers perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise. Movies in standard definition can now be enjoyed in true high definition resolution - ensuring more details and more true-to-life pictures.
Wireless rear speakers give you scalability and mobility in speaker placement. Developed using interference-free technology, wireless speakers provide full surround sound without unsightly wire connections.
Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.
4.5
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
ma006
19/12/2012
United Kingdom
superb sound and picture plus very good looking system
bought this to go with my 52in 3d philips plasma and works wonders sound is superb being 1000 Watts helps allot ground shaking bass and the system also looks the part with the metal speakers would recomend to anyone who is looking for a quality system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS5543 5.1 Home theatre
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS5543 5.1 Home theatre
Darren888
23/10/2013
Malaysia
This product worth the money spent, and perfect for Home Cinema.
Double-bass? Yes, indeed! Powerful. Great surround sound. It feels like watching movie in cinema!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS5543 5.1 Home theater
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS5543 5.1 Home theater