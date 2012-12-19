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Discontinued

5.1 Home theater

HTS5543/68

4.5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep bass

Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with speakers with double basspipes offering powerful 1000W surround sound and in Full HD 1080p with DVD Disc playback.

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Obsessed with Sound

Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep bass

  • Double Bass Sound

  • DVD

HDMI for high definition movies and picture quality

HDMI for high definition movies and picture quality

HDMI is a direct digital connection that can carry digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio. By eliminating the conversion to analog signals it delivers perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise. Movies in standard definition can now be enjoyed in true high definition resolution - ensuring more details and more true-to-life pictures.

Wireless rear speakers option for clutter free placement

Wireless rear speakers option for clutter free placement

Wireless rear speakers give you scalability and mobility in speaker placement. Developed using interference-free technology, wireless speakers provide full surround sound without unsightly wire connections.

Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

19/12/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

superb sound and picture plus very good looking system

bought this to go with my 52in 3d philips plasma and works wonders sound is superb being 1000 Watts helps allot ground shaking bass and the system also looks the part with the metal speakers would recomend to anyone who is looking for a quality system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS5543 5.1 Home theatre

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS5543 5.1 Home theatre

23/10/2013

Malaysia

Malaysia

This product worth the money spent, and perfect for Home Cinema.

Double-bass? Yes, indeed! Powerful. Great surround sound. It feels like watching movie in cinema!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS5543 5.1 Home theater

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS5543 5.1 Home theater

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