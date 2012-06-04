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Discontinued

Immersive Sound5.1 Home theater

HTS3562/98

2.7

| (3) Reviews

Powerful surround sound

Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with exposed speakers drivers offering powerful 600W surround sound and immersive 3D Blu-ray Disc playback.

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With Blu-ray 3D

Powerful surround sound

  • 3D Blu-ray

Optional WiFi accessory to wirelessly connect to internet

DivX Plus HD Certified for high definition DivX playback

DivX Plus HD Certified for high definition DivX playback

DivX Plus HD on your Blu-ray player and/or DVD player offers the latest in DivX technology to let you enjoy HD videos and movies from the Internet direct to your Philips HDTV or PC. DivX Plus HD supports the playback of DivX Plus content (H.264 HD video with high-quality AAC audio in an MKV file container) while also supporting previous versions of DivX video up to 1080p. DivX Plus HD for true HD digital video.

Exposed speaker drivers for powerful surround sound

Exposed speaker drivers for powerful surround sound

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.7

of 5

3

Reviews

4
3

04/06/2012

Singapore

Singapore

Good buy and value for money.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS3562 5.1 Home theater

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS3562 5.1 Home theater

15/06/2012

Singapore

Singapore

On first installation, HDMI ARC did not work. That is to say after connecting to the TV, the sound from the TV cannot be connected to the audio system. Referring to the manual, I had to reset to default factory settings. It works! Disappointingly, being a basic model, there's no resume play after pressing the stop button during midplay of a Bluray movie. Overall, it's just an average sound home theater. Not immersive sound as clamed.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS3562 5.1 Home theater

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS3562 5.1 Home theater

03/12/2015

Malaysia

Malaysia

Very poor quality. After 1 year, power supply damage.

Not reliable. The power supply malfunction just slightly after 1 year. I used it less than 10 movies. Even call the help desk but not helpful. Disappointed.

This review was made for HTS3562 5.1 Home theater

This review was made for HTS3562 5.1 Home theater

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