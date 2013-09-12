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Discontinued

5.1 Home theater

HTS3541/98

2.3

| (65) Reviews

Powerful surround sound

Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with exposed speakers drivers offering powerful surround sound and in Full HD 1080p with Blu-ray Disc playback.

See all benefits

from compact speakers

Powerful surround sound

  • Blu-ray

Modern design to complement your home environment

EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

EasyLink lets you control multiple devices like DVD players, Blu-ray players, soundbar speaker, Home theater and TV's etc. with one remote. It uses HDMI CEC industry-standard protocol to share functionality between devices through the HDMI cable. With one touch of a button, you can operate all your connected HDMI CEC enabled equipment simultaneously. Functions like standby and play can now be carried out with absolute ease.

300W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

300W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.3

of 5

65

Reviews

12/09/2013

Australia

Australia

Awesome product

Awesome product but I would like it to be wireless and to support more video, picture, and music formats. I would also like to have more updates. But apart from that it works great, haven’t had an issue with it. (apart from when I push a button when it is turning on the speakers won’t work until I restart the product but that is ok as it is using all of its ram to start up quick and efficient and I don’t have to wait 2 minutes like my other surround sound I only have to wait 20-30 seconds). Thanks.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS3541 5.1 Home theater

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS3541 5.1 Home theater

20/12/2020

Canada

Canada

Have it for years (3) and its still amazing

After years of daily use (single dad of five kids) i am still satisfied. Clear sound, clear picture. Now i am looking for the same model and brand again because the DVD tray wont work anymore. But as ive said, 3 years of daily use. Very good and solid.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS3541 5.1 Home theater

Date of Use 2018-12-20

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS3541 5.1 Home theater

Date of Use 2018-12-20

19/10/2019

US

US

Sounds good, works good

I got it used, which tells me no one had a freak accident with wires and such, it works good, no real problems. I would say if you want a more flat sound buy another stereo system because this is more of a movie "enhancer" when it comes to sound (which I like). It gets a little warm when you use it but it's nothing to be worried about.

Pros

Sounds fantastic, looks good, does many things (Blu-ray, DVD, optical, Netflix, Vudu, ECT), decent size, feels more powerful than it says on paper.

Cons

It has port noise (a small amount, not noticable in movies or music), requires you use the speakers that come with it because of an adapter attached to each speaker,

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS3541 5.1 Home theater

Date of Use 2018-09-18

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS3541 5.1 Home theater

Date of Use 2018-09-18

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