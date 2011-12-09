2 year warranty
Discontinued
Powerful surround sound
Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Compact speakers with Dolby Digital surround sound pump up your home entertainment experience
DVD playback
Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.
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The compact set fits in every room due to its sleek design and size.
4.3
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
IMSOOCOOL
09/12/2011
United Kingdom
Brilliant
this home cinema is great for everything very loud and clear and easy to set up............5star
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Immersive Sound HTS2500 Home theatre
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Immersive Sound HTS2500 Home theatre
maisie
30/09/2011
United Kingdom
value for money
value for money. cannot comment any further as I have not had the equipment very long
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Immersive Sound HTS2500 Home theatre
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Immersive Sound HTS2500 Home theatre
popo45
12/08/2013
US
the same receiver but with a completely different speakers. Only then the price will not be like when you buy this set.
Application. It is better to buy the same DVD Reciver and speakers or loudspeakers treated as a separate purchase. These speakers pity money.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS2500 5.1 Home theater
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS2500 5.1 Home theater