2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTL5140B/12
Powerful sound for any TV
HTL5140 is a slim Soundbar with a maximum output of 320W. A premium metal finish gives it style and it can be mounted on the wall or placed on tabletop. HDMI ARC, one HDMI in for video and Bluetooth® with aptX® and AAC for wireless music.
2.1 CH wireless subwoofer
Bluetooth® aptX ,AAC and NFC
1 HDMI in & HDMI out ARC
320W
Two units, each one with 4 woofers and 2 tweeters inside keep sound perfectly balanced. As a whole, they output 320W of sound, which is matched by powerful bass from a 17L subwoofer box.
The unique Mylar material used in the tweeters ensures incredible sound definition. The full range of high frequencies is perfectly reproduced, so music comes to life and movies sound like they were meant to. An integral part of the 2-way design, the tweeter improves high frequencies resulting in cleaner, more spacious and more accurate sound in tandem with the woofer. Improved clarity means you can identify all the different elements in the music. Listen to the individual instruments, hear the vocals more clearly, enjoy your music in refreshing detail.
3.7
of 5
10
Reviews
Nikman
26/12/2014
Malaysia
Extremely satisfied, a great improvement to stock TV speakers
Overall I am extremely satisfied with this model. I was looking for a sounder that is compact, easy to use, and a great improvement to my normal stock TV speakers. And it easily ticks all of those boxes off. All in all a great buy.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTL5140B Soundbar speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTL5140B Soundbar speaker
Hero
07/02/2016
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Simply love this soundbar
I got this during the boxing day sale online from Richer Sounds. Before deciding did lot of research online which I think helped me to pick the right product for a good price. The bass and treble is simply awesome. This is a good value for money.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTL5140B Soundbar speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTL5140B Soundbar speaker
repask
05/01/2015
United Kingdom
Great sound, crisp voice, deep bass
Perfect companion for a TV and a great theatrical experience during movies. Love it so far. Very easy to use, Bluetooth, NFC works great, HDMI ARC sound is easy to set up, simply plug in a cable to your TV and other end to the sound bar.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTL5140B Soundbar speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTL5140B Soundbar speaker