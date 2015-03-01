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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

5.1 Home theater

HTD5540/98

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep sound

Bring the power of the cinema into your home! This Philips home theater has speakers with double basspipes offering powerful 1000W surround sound and in Full HD 1080p with DVD Disc playback.

See all benefits

Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep sound

  • DVD

  • USB 2.0

  • Karaoke

1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

EasyLink lets you control multiple devices like DVD players, Blu-ray players, soundbar speaker, Home theater and TV's etc. with one remote. It uses HDMI CEC industry-standard protocol to share functionality between devices through the HDMI cable. With one touch of a button, you can operate all your connected HDMI CEC enabled equipment simultaneously. Functions like standby and play can now be carried out with absolute ease.

Exposed speaker drivers for powerful surround sound

Exposed speaker drivers for powerful surround sound

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

01/03/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

PHILIPS HTD5540

BRILLIANT VERY LOUD DOES AS IT STATES AND COMES WITH PLENTY OF SPEAKERS HOWEVER DOWN FALL TO THIS PRODUCT I THINK TALL BOY SPEAKERS NEED OPTIONAL WALL MOUNTING AVAILABLE THOUGH WE HAVE MANAGED TO DO THIS IT WOULD BE BETTER AS OUR LIVING ROOM IS VERY SMALL. ALSO IT NEEDS TO BE PROVIDED WITH HDMI, AUDIO/PHONO AUX CABLE AND AN OPTICAL IN ORDER FOR YOU TO GET SOUND THROUGH TV BECAUSE DEPENDING ON YOUR TV DEPENDS WHICH CABLE IS REQUIRED TO OBTAIN SOUND FROM THIS DEVICE LUCKILY FOR US WE ALREADY HAD THESE DUE TO REPLACING ANOTHER SYSTEM BUT IF NOT THESE HAVE TO BE PURCHASED SEPARATELY DESPITE THIS I'M VERY PLEASED WITH MY PURCHASE AND RECOMMEND THIS PRODUCT

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTD5540 5.1 Home theatre

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTD5540 5.1 Home theatre

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Disclaimers

  1. DivX, DivX Certified, and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under license.

  2. Dolby and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Inc.