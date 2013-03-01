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Discontinued

SoundHub2.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

HTB9225D/98

Breathtaking clarity of all sound details

Discover Crystal Clear Sound with the new Philips SoundHub home theater system HTB9225D. The titanium tweeters deliver astonishing clarity of every sound detail. Start enjoying your favorite movies and music as they were meant to be heard.

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Obsessed with Sound

Breathtaking clarity of all sound details

  • Titanium tweeters

  • CinemaPerfect HD

  • Built-in Wi-Fi & Bluetooth®

  • 500W

iPod/iPhone music playback and recharge

iPod/iPhone music playback and recharge.

Unique speakers with exposed tweeter for undisturbed sound

Unique speakers with exposed tweeter for undisturbed sound

Unique speakers designed with exposed tweeters to give maximum dispersion and openness in the sound.

Crystal Clear Sound for superbly clear and detailed sound

Crystal Clear Sound for superbly clear and detailed sound

With Philips' Crystal Clear Sound, you will now be able to discern and appreciate every sound detail, the way it's meant to be heard and as the artist or director intended! Crystal Clear Sound reproduces the sound source - whether it's an action movie, a musical or a live performance - faithfully, precisely and without any distortion. Philips home theaters with Crystal Clear Sound keep audio processing to a minimum, preserving the purity of the original audio content. The result is greater sonic accuracy delivered to your ears.

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Disclaimers

  1. DivX, DivX Certified, and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under license.

  2. Dolby and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Inc.