2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTB9225D/98
Breathtaking clarity of all sound details
Discover Crystal Clear Sound with the new Philips SoundHub home theater system HTB9225D. The titanium tweeters deliver astonishing clarity of every sound detail. Start enjoying your favorite movies and music as they were meant to be heard.
Titanium tweeters
CinemaPerfect HD
Built-in Wi-Fi & Bluetooth®
500W
iPod/iPhone music playback and recharge.
Unique speakers designed with exposed tweeters to give maximum dispersion and openness in the sound.
With Philips' Crystal Clear Sound, you will now be able to discern and appreciate every sound detail, the way it's meant to be heard and as the artist or director intended! Crystal Clear Sound reproduces the sound source - whether it's an action movie, a musical or a live performance - faithfully, precisely and without any distortion. Philips home theaters with Crystal Clear Sound keep audio processing to a minimum, preserving the purity of the original audio content. The result is greater sonic accuracy delivered to your ears.
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