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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

HTB5520/98

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

1000W Powerful cinematic surround sound

Enrich music and movies, with this Philips home theater . With a 15mm soft-dome, horn-loaded tweeter, audio has never sounded more distortion-free. With a powerful 3 x stronger “Ribbed” Bass Reflex system for ultra-lifelike low notes.

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with wireless rear speaker

1000W Powerful cinematic surround sound

  • Crystal Clear Sound

  • Wireless rear speakers

  • Built-in WiFi, Bluetooth & NFC

  • 1000W

Unleash your Miracast™- certified device content on your TV

Unleash your Miracast™- certified device content on your TV

MiracastTM is a peer-to-peer wireless screencasting standard formed via Wi-Fi Direct connections. Simplified user interface likes screen-mirroring the portable device screen to bigger screen via Miracast™ certified device, no limit by pre-build codec for decoding.

One-Touch with NFC-enabled smartphones for Bluetooth pairing

One-Touch with NFC-enabled smartphones for Bluetooth pairing

Pair Bluetooth devices easily with one-touch NFC (Near Field Communications) technology. Just tap the NFC enabled smartphone or tablet on the NFC area of a speaker to turn the speaker on, start Bluetooth pairing, and begin streaming music.

RMVB video playback

RMVB video playback

This Philips player supports video playback using RMVB, a digital video file format which is developed by Realnetworks ™. Typically used for multimedia content, files using this format have the file extension ".rmvb". The digital format ensures high quality of still images and substantially improves the quality of movement images, hence enabling an optimal equilibrium between image quality and file size.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

04/01/2016

Philippines

Philippines

This product has great overall performance.

the only problem was i cant connect my t.v sound on to my home theater, because my t.v dont have Arc HDMI port, only have HDMI port. any tips to help me how can i connect my tv sound on to my home theater? But overall performance was great.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTB5520 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTB5520 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

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Disclaimers

  1. To check whether Video on Demand is available in your country, please visit www.philips.com/blu-ray.

  2. DivX, DivX Certified, and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under license.

  3. Dolby and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Inc.