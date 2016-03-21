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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

HTB3550/98

5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

1000W Powerful cinematic surround sound

Pump up your home entertainment experience with the Philips home theater system It offers powerful 1000W with deeper bass effect and immersive 3D Blu-ray Disc playback.

See all benefits

1000W Powerful cinematic surround sound

  • Double Bass Sound

  • Bluetooth® and NFC

  • 1000W

RMVB video playback

RMVB video playback

This Philips player supports video playback using RMVB, a digital video file format which is developed by Realnetworks ™. Typically used for multimedia content, files using this format have the file extension ".rmvb". The digital format ensures high quality of still images and substantially improves the quality of movement images, hence enabling an optimal equilibrium between image quality and file size.

Karaoke for endless singing entertainment at home

Karaoke for endless singing entertainment at home

Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential deliver the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential complete your high definition entertainment experience.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

21/03/2016

Indonesia

Indonesia

Good cinematic experience

A great sound machine I will recommend this to sound lovers and only problem is there are no mesh in speakers so handle with care

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTB3550 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTB3550 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

07/03/2016

Indonesia

Indonesia

Good One

Great, easy to use, good sound effect, 5.1 effect is so good

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTB3550 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTB3550 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

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Disclaimers

  1. To check whether Video on Demand is available in your country, please visit www.philips.com/blu-ray.

  2. DivX, DivX Certified, and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under license.

  3. Dolby and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Inc.