2 year warranty
Discontinued
1000W Powerful cinematic surround sound
Pump up your home entertainment experience with the Philips home theater system It offers powerful 1000W with deeper bass effect and immersive 3D Blu-ray Disc playback.
Double Bass Sound
Bluetooth® and NFC
1000W
This Philips player supports video playback using RMVB, a digital video file format which is developed by Realnetworks ™. Typically used for multimedia content, files using this format have the file extension ".rmvb". The digital format ensures high quality of still images and substantially improves the quality of movement images, hence enabling an optimal equilibrium between image quality and file size.
Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential deliver the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential complete your high definition entertainment experience.
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Mahen
21/03/2016
Indonesia
Good cinematic experience
A great sound machine I will recommend this to sound lovers and only problem is there are no mesh in speakers so handle with care
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTB3550 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTB3550 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater
Prashanth
07/03/2016
Indonesia
Good One
Great, easy to use, good sound effect, 5.1 effect is so good
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTB3550 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTB3550 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater
To check whether Video on Demand is available in your country, please visit www.philips.com/blu-ray.
DivX, DivX Certified, and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under license.
Dolby and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Inc.