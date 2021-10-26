2 year warranty
Discontinued
1000W Powerful cinematic surround sound
Pump up your home entertainment experience with the Philips home theater system It offers powerful 1000W with deeper bass effect and immersive 3D Blu-ray Disc playback.
Double Bass Sound
Bluetooth® and NFC
1000W
DivX Plus HD on your Blu-ray player and/or DVD player offers the latest in DivX technology to let you enjoy HD videos and movies from the Internet direct to your Philips HDTV or PC. DivX Plus HD supports the playback of DivX Plus content (H.264 HD video with high-quality AAC audio in an MKV file container) while also supporting previous versions of DivX video up to 1080p. DivX Plus HD for true HD digital video.
This Philips player supports video playback using RMVB, a digital video file format which is developed by Realnetworks ™. Typically used for multimedia content, files using this format have the file extension ".rmvb". The digital format ensures high quality of still images and substantially improves the quality of movement images, hence enabling an optimal equilibrium between image quality and file size.
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Maison D'or Network
26/10/2021
Malaysia
6years still tough!
I've been using it for 6 years now. No problem at all.just wish if they could upgrade it to wifi enable. Sound is super great for Music or Movies or Karaoke.
Pros
Super 5.1 Sound
Cons
No wifi
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTB3520 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater
Date of Use 2019-10-25
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTB3520 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater
Date of Use 2019-10-25
Pedro48
24/08/2019
Indonesia
Produk bagus
Produk ini saya beli tahun 2016..saya puas sekali.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTB3520 Home theater 5.1 3D Blu-ray
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTB3520 Home theater 5.1 3D Blu-ray
To check whether Video on Demand is available in your country, please visit www.philips.com/blu-ray.
DivX, DivX Certified, and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under license.
Dolby and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Inc.