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2 year warranty
Viva Collection Food processor
Discontinued
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HR7761/01
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Consumer Care Book Philips Viva Collection Food processor
Quick start guide Philips Viva Collection Food processor
All (4)
Can I pour boiling-hot liquids into the jar of my Philips Blender?
Can I crush ice with my Philips Food processor?
What is the best way to store the tools?
How can I attach the bowl?
The motor does not run steadily. What is going on?
My Philips food processor will not switch on
How can I stop ingredients coming out when I open the grinder mill?
My Philips Blender gets blocked during processing
My Philips food processor does not cut properly