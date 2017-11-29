2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR7761/01
Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
This Philips Food Processor has a 3 in 1 compact set-up with a 2 l bowl, blender and grinder mill. It also has 5 stainless steel disc inserts enabling you to effortlessly create a wide variety of your favorite recipes.
750 W
Compact 3 in 1 setup
2.1 L bowl
Accessories for + 28 functions
This Philips Food Processor offers a powerful motor with 2 speeds and pulse, providing power and control to prepare all your favorite recipes.
PowerChop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result in both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purées and mixing your cake batters!
The - dishwasher safe - accessories are a kneading tool to mix and knead batter and dough. A stainless steel chopping knife to prepare meat and vegetables. Various disc inserts to handle shredding and grating. Break resistant blender of 1L for blending, crushing and stirring different ingredients. An emulsifying disc to prepare food like whipped cream and mayonnaise. A chopper mill to grind e.g. coffee beans
3.6
of 5
50
Reviews
Anita
29/11/2017
Malaysia
This product is useful and great features
I have been using it for three years, very great features and easy to use, can make very delicious fish cake , highly recommended.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR7761/01 Food processor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR7761/01 Food processor
ChristineM
24/04/2019
Australia
Great for what I need it for!
Easy to use, easy to clean. Nice style, happy to leave on bench for quick and easy use. I mainly use the processor, quick chopping etc. make scones and so on in it from start to finish. Great for lots of things once you figure out what the blades are for and how best to use them. Manual absolute rubbish though, I ended up using google and you tube to get good ideas. I personally love it, and recommended it to family and friends.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR7761/00 Food processor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR7761/00 Food processor
Moozie
17/06/2018
Australia
Very easy to use
I love love love my food processor. easy to use, super easy to attach attachments. I don't have any dislikes at all. Well worth the money.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR7761/00 Food processor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR7761/00 Food processor