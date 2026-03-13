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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Viva Collection Food processor
Discontinued
Support
HR7759/91
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EU Declaration of conformity Philips Viva Collection Food processor HR7759/91
User Manual Philips Viva Collection Food processor
All (3)
Can I crush ice with my Philips Food processor?
Should I clean my Philips Food processor before first use?
How to clean my Philips Food processor
When I am slicing vegetables they are always mashed. What should I do?
The motor does not run steadily. What is going on?
My Philips food processor will not switch on
My Philips food processor does not cut properly
My Philips Food processor has suddenly stopped working
Contacting Philips
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