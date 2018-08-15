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2 year warranty

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  • The complete solution for food preparation
  • The complete solution for food preparation

Discontinued

Viva CollectionFood processor

HR7759/91

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

The complete solution for food preparation

This Philips Viva collection Food Processor is the all-in-one solution for your kitchen needs. It chops, blends, kneads, slices, shreds, emulsifies and more, with maximum precision. Preparing delicious homemade food has never been so easy!

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Large portions in seconds

The complete solution for food preparation

  • 750 W

  • 2 speeds + pulse

  • 2.1 L bowl

750 W motor for powerful processing

750 W motor for powerful processing

This Philips Food Processor offers a powerful motor with 2 speeds and pulse, providing power and control to prepare all your favorite recipes.

PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

PowerChop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result in both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purées and mixing your cake batters!

2 speed settings and pulse for maximum control

2 speed settings and pulse for maximum control

For best results, use the low speed setting (speed 1) to whip cream, beat eggs, create pastries and bread dough. The higher speed setting (speed 2) is well suited to chop onions and meats, blend soups and smoothies or shred, slice, grate or rasp vegetables.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

15/08/2018

Malaysia

Malaysia

Verified buyer

Powerful

This food processor was very powerful. It makes my life more convenient.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR7759/91 Food processor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR7759/91 Food processor

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