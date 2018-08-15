2 year warranty
Discontinued
The complete solution for food preparation
This Philips Viva collection Food Processor is the all-in-one solution for your kitchen needs. It chops, blends, kneads, slices, shreds, emulsifies and more, with maximum precision. Preparing delicious homemade food has never been so easy!
750 W
2 speeds + pulse
2.1 L bowl
This Philips Food Processor offers a powerful motor with 2 speeds and pulse, providing power and control to prepare all your favorite recipes.
PowerChop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result in both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purées and mixing your cake batters!
For best results, use the low speed setting (speed 1) to whip cream, beat eggs, create pastries and bread dough. The higher speed setting (speed 2) is well suited to chop onions and meats, blend soups and smoothies or shred, slice, grate or rasp vegetables.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
TANcy
15/08/2018
Malaysia
Verified buyer
Powerful
This food processor was very powerful. It makes my life more convenient.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR7759/91 Food processor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR7759/91 Food processor