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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Viva Collection ProMix Handblender
Discontinued
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HR2652/91
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EU Declaration of Conformity
User Manual Philips Viva Collection ProMix Handblender - English
All (14)
Functionality (1)
How can I achieve optimal results with my Philips Spiraliser?
What kind of ingredients can I prepare with my Philips Spiraliser?
Is the bowl for using the Philips Spiraliser the same bowl as for my Philips XL Chopper?
For what can I use my Philips hand blender whisk?
Can hard ingredients damage my Philips hand blender?
My Philips Hand Blender suddenly stopped working
Onions turn into a wet pulp with my Philips chopper
The Philips chopper blade unit sits loosely on the pin
My Philips hand blender does not blend as it should
Contacting Philips
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