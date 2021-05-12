2 year warranty
Discontinued
Blend. Seal. Go!
The new ProMix Viva collection handblender with a variety of accessories helps you create endless healthy snack and meal options.
800W blending power
SpeedTouch with speed guidance
On-the-go tumbler
Easy to clean
Our powerful and durable 800 Watt motor delivers all the power you need to prepare your favorite healthy and homemade meals in just minutes.
Philips partnered with Stuttgart University to develop ProMix for faster and more consistent blending. Its unique, advanced technology is shaped like a triangle to deliver optimal food flow and maximum performance with best results every time.
Want more power while you blend? Just squeeze the turbo boost button. Its intuitive variable speeds let you easily increase power without switching settings. Start slowly to prevent splashing and gradually squeeze harder until you reach the speed you need for each recipe and ingredient.
4.8
of 5
40
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Nurath195
12/05/2021
Malaysia
Best product
I choose this hand blander because its motor 800watt. I used this to bland everything everyday. This hand blander can bland meat, fish meat. Very strong.
Pros
Suitable for small amount oh cooking.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR2652/91 ProMix Handblender
Date of Use 2019-05-12
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR2652/91 ProMix Handblender
Date of Use 2019-05-12
iH8myPP
06/12/2023
US
Awesome hand blender
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] We’ve been wanting a hand blender/immersion blender for a while now. Finally pulled the trigger on this one. Very impressed. Lots of extras that most standard immersion blenders don’t come with. Good amount of power to be able to blend up even the most stubborn of chunks in our soups, stews, etc. Using the add-ons, my wife has been able to make an amazing salsa as well as smoothies for the kids. Would definitely recommend.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR2629/91 ProMix Handblender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR2629/91 ProMix Handblender
Griz
02/12/2023
US
Blend Blend
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I got this product to try cause I make a lot of dips and salsa. The product works really good and I am fast at making salsa now. It mixes and chops everything up really well. I even use it to make milkshakes works very good. Would recommend to everyone.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR2627/91 ProMix Handblender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR2627/91 ProMix Handblender