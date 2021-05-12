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Discontinued

Viva CollectionProMix Handblender

HR2652/91

4.8

| (40) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Blend. Seal. Go!

The new ProMix Viva collection handblender with a variety of accessories helps you create endless healthy snack and meal options.

See all benefits

Simply blend tasty ingredients to enjoy on-the-go.

Blend. Seal. Go!

  • 800W blending power

  • SpeedTouch with speed guidance

  • On-the-go tumbler

  • Easy to clean

Powerful 800W motor for great results

Powerful 800W motor for great results

Our powerful and durable 800 Watt motor delivers all the power you need to prepare your favorite healthy and homemade meals in just minutes.

ProMix technology for fast, more consistent blends

ProMix technology for fast, more consistent blends

Philips partnered with Stuttgart University to develop ProMix for faster and more consistent blending. Its unique, advanced technology is shaped like a triangle to deliver optimal food flow and maximum performance with best results every time.

SpeedTouch Technology for seamless power control

SpeedTouch Technology for seamless power control

Want more power while you blend? Just squeeze the turbo boost button. Its intuitive variable speeds let you easily increase power without switching settings. Start slowly to prevent splashing and gradually squeeze harder until you reach the speed you need for each recipe and ingredient.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.8

of 5

40

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

12/05/2021

Malaysia

Malaysia

Best product

I choose this hand blander because its motor 800watt. I used this to bland everything everyday. This hand blander can bland meat, fish meat. Very strong.

Pros

Suitable for small amount oh cooking.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR2652/91 ProMix Handblender

Date of Use 2019-05-12

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR2652/91 ProMix Handblender

Date of Use 2019-05-12

06/12/2023

US

US

Awesome hand blender

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] We’ve been wanting a hand blender/immersion blender for a while now. Finally pulled the trigger on this one. Very impressed. Lots of extras that most standard immersion blenders don’t come with. Good amount of power to be able to blend up even the most stubborn of chunks in our soups, stews, etc. Using the add-ons, my wife has been able to make an amazing salsa as well as smoothies for the kids. Would definitely recommend.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR2629/91 ProMix Handblender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR2629/91 ProMix Handblender

02/12/2023

US

US

Blend Blend

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I got this product to try cause I make a lot of dips and salsa. The product works really good and I am fast at making salsa now. It mixes and chops everything up really well. I even use it to make milkshakes works very good. Would recommend to everyone.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR2627/91 ProMix Handblender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR2627/91 ProMix Handblender

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