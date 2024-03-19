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2 year warranty

Viva Collection Blender

Discontinued

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Viva CollectionBlender

HR2170/50

Viva Collection Blender

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips Viva Collection Blender

  • PDF file, 1.9 MB
  • 19 March 2024

Important Information Manual Philips Viva Collection Blender

  • PDF file, 1.3 MB
  • 10 March 2024

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting